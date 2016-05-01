Inter target reveals discussions with Ausilio, Milito and Zanetti
07 February at 12:20Inter directors Walter Sabatini and Piero Ausilio are working hard in order to build a competitive squad ahead of next season, without the constraints of Financial Fair Play regulations. Indeed, they have identified Racing Club striker Lautaro Martínez as their number one target as they look to reinforce Luciano Spalletti’s attack. Negotiations are complicated, though the 20-year-old has confirmed discussions took place between himself and Ausilio.
During two separate interviews with Radio La Red and Radio Closs, the player said that many clubs are interested in him and that the Nerazzurri’s interest is concrete: “I met Ausilio and I was very happy with how things went. I have also discussed things with Milito – he told me a lot about the club and what it means to play for them. I’m proud that they’re thinking about me. Zanetti? He called me, but he’s not the only one. There are several clubs involved. I also talked to Simeone, but there are a lot of clubs that want me. I will stay here until June, while my agent will take care of my future.”
