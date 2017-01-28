Inter target Marquinhos isn’t going anywhere, if his recent long interview

The former Roma defender has had moments of bad form at PSG, but he has started 15 Ligue 1 games this season and looks to have recovered.

The 22-year-old revealed today that he is happy in Paris, and that he doesn’t see himself leaving the club.

“We have begun discussions, and it could take a bit longer.

“I don’t know more, it doesn’t depend from me.

“I am serene, I’ve already got a deal until 2019, and things are clear from my perspective”.

“I’m happy at PSG, I feel like I’m part of the club’s plans and, if I always have the Coach’s and management’s confidence, I don’t see why I should leave.

“And in my personal life, everything is going very well in Paris.

Marquinhos went on to defend Coach Unai Emery, who has come under a lot of fire of late.

“I think that the period of adaption with the new Coach is now behind us.

“From now us, everyone knows what they have to do in both the offensive and defensive phase.

“And then, we’re playing with a new energy this year”