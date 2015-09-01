According to Sky Sport 24 (via Calciomercato.com) Inter are keeping a close eye on Spurs duo Kyle Walker and Toby Alderweireld, two players who could leave White Hart Lane at the end of the current campaign. 28-year-old Belgian international Alderweireld has already rejected an extension to his current contract that doesn’t expire until 2020 and has instructed his agent to value offers from other clubs.



After having played in both Spain and now England, it’s understood that the player is now interested in testing his skills in Serie A. 26-year-old Walker has been at the club for six years and it’s understood that he could also be tempted to continue his career overseas although with Spurs still pushing Chelsea hard for the Premier League title and a place in next season’s Champions League now virtually guaranteed, it could be difficult to lure him away in the short-term.