Inter are desperate to hire Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone in the summer and according to today’s edition of Il Corriere dello Sport they have told the Argentinean tactician to chose his own salary in order to become the next nerazzurri boss.



Simeone tops Inter shortlist to replace Pioli with the Italian manager who is likely to be sacked at the end of the season, especially if he fails to achieve a qualification to Europa League next season. Pioli is Inter’s third manager this season. The nerazzurri sacked Mancini two weeks before the beginning of the current campaign replacing the Italian with Franck De Boer.







The Dutchman’s poor results in his first 14 games at the club, however, convinced representatives of the Serie A giants to sack De Boer and hire the former Lazio manager who had a great start to the season but was only able to collect two points out of the last five Serie A games.



Simeone’s contract with Atletico Madrid expires in 2018 but Inter hope they will manage to persuade the Argentinean to return to his former club one year before the expiration of his contract with the LaLiga giants. Inter executives know it will be a very hard task but hope their former midfielder would consider a move to the San Siro once the current season ends.

