Inter tempt Chelsea boss Conte with mega-money offer
05 February at 09:57Inter face Juventus in a key Serie A game tonight and, according to today’s edition of Tuttosport (via ilbianconero) the nerazzurri are interested in hiring the Old Lady’s former boss for the next campaign. The Italian paper reports that representatives of Suning have travelled to London over the last few weeks to meet the Italian tactician and make a preliminary offer to persuade him to join Inter at the end of the season.
According to Tuttosport, Inter’s first offer (€11-million-a-year) was rejected by Conte, but representatives of Suning Group have made one more proposal: € 15 million-a-year and a budget of € 400 million with carte blanche for the summer transfer campaign.
No secret that Suning Group want to make Inter great again and are willing to invest big to take the club back to the top of Italian and European football. The Chinese consortium wants Conte to be the first big name to join the club in the next campaign. Conte is considering the offer of the Serie A giants and will reportedly give a final reply over the next few weeks.
Share on