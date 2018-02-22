Inter tempted in signing Liverpool target and Sampdoria midfielder
01 May at 17:45Inter coach Luciano Spalletti is unhappy with Borja Valero and Matías Vecino’s display for the Nerazzurri and has set his sights on replacing the duo in the summer transfer window.
The Spaniard arrived at the San Siro from Fiorentina, while 26-year-old Vecino joined Inter Fiorentina. The duo moved to Milan last summer and the two have failed to impress in their first season at the club.
Spalletti is tempted in signing Cagliari's 21-year-old midfielder Nicolò Barella and Sampdoria's 23-year-old attacking midfieder Dennis Praet. Inter are looking at the option of signing the Italian and the Belgium international.
Inter boss is aware that Barella and Praet have already featured in the Serie A and will have no trouble in adjusting, if they decide to make a switch to San Siro.
Any approach from Inter for Barella could see them face competition from Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool. The Premier League outfit are also in the race to sign Cagliari’s midfielder after the end of the 2017/18 season.
