Inter: the appointment of Spalletti depends on Conte’s final decision
21 May at 10:00Roma boss Luciano Spalletti has emerged as the leading candidate to coach Inter after Antonio Conte. The nerazzurri had also been linked with Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino but their interest has cooled and Spalletti confirmed interesting news about his future could be released soon.
“I had to talk to somebody about my future, there are roles to respect”, Spalletti said after Roma’s 3-5 win to Chievo.
Spalletti will be leaving Roma at the end of his contract on the 30th of June. The Italian is Inter’s main alternative to Conte but the nerazzurri are waiting for a final answer of the current Chelsea boss.
Conte has been offered € 15 million-a-year by Inter but the manager will only decide his future at the end of the season. The former Juventus boss will have showdown talks with Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich before taking a decision over his future. Conte and Abramovich will meet after the FA Cup final on the 27th of May.
