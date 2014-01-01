Inter, the contacts are ongoing between Sabatini e Pastore

Inter Milan are doing very good this season as they are currently only two points off first placed Napoli. It is not a secret that Suning would like to improve their current roster as they have their eyes on a few star players. According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Walter Sabatini has been in ongoing discussions with PSG's Javier Pastore. They have a great understanding between one another since their time at Palermo. Can Pastore be the ideal acquisition for Inter Milan? Time will tell...

