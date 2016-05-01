Inter, the Kondogbia-Cancelo swap deal is coming along well: the latest
16 August at 20:50Inter and Valencia have been in continuous talks concerning a Kondogbia-Cancelo swap deal as a deal inches closer.
AUSILIO AND SABATINI ARE WORKING ON IT - Piero Ausilio and Walter Sabatini were at Appiano Gentile (like most of the days) as they worked on the deal for numerous hours. Later on during the day, Inter's sporting director had a brief conversation with coach Luciano Spalletti to give him an update on the matter.
LOAN SWAP - If all goes as planned then Kondogbia will join Valencia on a loan and Cancelo will join Inter on a loan too. Both players might soon leave their respective clubs for a new experience abroad.
THE NUMBERS - There is still some uncertainties concerning the numbers but according to Sky Sport (Via FcInter1908), Inter will have a 35 million euros option to buy Cancelo where as Valencia will have a 25 million euros option to buy Kondogbia. A deal is being worked on as Spalletti might soon get his new right-back....
