Inter are pushing for Rodriguez: the latest on the situation

Inter want to improve their wingback position as they will at least sign one new player for that position. Piero Ausilio is already evaluating some options but they will have to respect the Fifa financial fair play rules. This is why it will be hard for Inter to sign a quality player in January as it will likely have to go to June 2017. One of Inter's main targets for the wingback position is Wolfsburg's Ricardo Rodriguez.



THE MISSION IS READY - Inter have already scouted the player on numerous occasions over the past few months and they plan to keep on doing so in early 2017 too. Inter have already had initial contacts for Rodriguez (to know more about his price tag and the player's demands), as they want to monitor his progress. Many clubs are after him including Milan (for next summer) as the competition is high.



CONTACTS AND OFFERS - At the moment, Ausilio still hasn't made any offers for the player but he is certainly one of Inter's main targets for next summer.Inter will be hoping to lower Wolfsburg's demands for Rodriguez (20 million euros) as the German club aren't doing well this season and Rodriguez's contract expires in 2019. The player is willing to listen to offers as he might want to try a new Italian experience ....



By Fabrizio Romano, adapted and translated by Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)