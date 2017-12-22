Erick Thohir was at the San Siro last week-end to watch the Inter Milan vs Udinese game (which ended Inter's unbeaten run). The Inter president then left Milano over the past few days as he flew to London to watch the Arsenal vs Liverpool game. Thohir recently posted a picture on his Instagram account alongside Arsene Wenger. He also wrote the following message: "Let's go Gunners !!!" . You can view the picture bellow right here on Calciomercato.com.