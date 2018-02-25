Believe with Inter Un post condiviso da Erick Thohir (@erickthohir) in data: Feb 25, 2018 at 1:58 PST

Inter Milan got back to winning ways yesterday as they beat Benevento by a 2-0 score line at the San Siro in Milano. In the end, it was Skriniar and Ranocchia that scored both goals for Luciano Spalletti's team. Minority owner Erick Thohir wanted to send a message to the nerazzurri players and fans after this win as he posted the following message on his officla Instagram account: "Let's keep believing Inter". You can view his original post bellow right here on Calciomercato.com.