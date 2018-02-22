Inter: Thohir to sell DC United

Erick Thohir is working on selling the club. Not Inter Milan this time but we are talking about his MLS club DC United. Thohir owns 78% of the shares of the MLS club but according to Bloomberg, it seems like a deal has been found to sell the team. Thohir has reportedly found an agreement with a Chinese group led by Patrick Soon-Shiong to sell his shares for 390 million dollars (320 million euros).



FIRST STEP? Thohir might stay on as a minoritary shareholder but this might very well be the first step towards leaving the world of football. There have been reports over the past few months claiming that Thohir would soon sell off his remaining shares at Inter Milan as well. In this case, Suning might acquire them from Thohir as he might soon be leaving the world of football completely...



Inter Milan are currently 5th in the Italian Serie A standings as their main goal is to qualify for next year's UCL competetion...