Inter, Thohir: "Ucl? I am quite optimistic..."

After talks of a possible departure from Inter, here is what Erick Thohir had to say on the matter in an interview with Goal.com Indonesia: " Suning? I have a good understanding with Suning, we have met numerous times. We have had discussions in Milano but also in China. Everything is okay and the rumors are certainly not true. Steven Zhang is now currently in Milano".



UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE - "Inter Milan? Luciano Spalletti is doing very well. It is now important to be stable if we want to reach our main objectives. We are approaching the month of January and Inter are in a pretty solid position. UCl? Well considering the fact that there will be 4 times that will qualify for the UCL, I really think that Inter are in a great position to finally make their return in this competition".



Inter are coming off a bad 1-3 loss to Udinese but they are still only 2 points away from first placed Napoli...