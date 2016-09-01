Inter Milan have agreed a £37 million (

deal for Roma defender Kostas Manolas, according to sources in the region.

Arsenal and Chelsea were also linked to him, as were Juventus.

The Nerazzurri are currently playing Gary Medel at centre-back, a converted midfielder, and need to beef things up if they are to compete with Juventus.

Suning, Inter's owners, recently backed under-fire Coach Stefano Pioli



The Greek international has made a total of 37 appearances this season, and has confirmed that he is the kind of talent that is ready to make the next step forwards. Though Inter are behind Roma at the moment, they have better investment prospects, as underlined by new owners Suning.

