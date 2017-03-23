Stefan de Vrij. The 25-year-old Lazio stopper has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester United but the journal understands that the Red Devils have lost out to the Nerazzurri who will send representatives to Sofia tomorrow to see the player in action for his country against Bulgaria.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport , Inter Milan have won the race to sign highly-rated Dutch defenderThe 25-year-old Lazio stopper has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester United but the journal understands that the Red Devils have lost out to the Nerazzurri who will send representatives to Sofia tomorrow to see the player in action for his country against Bulgaria.

De Vrij has had a frosty relationship with Lazio president Claudio Lotito after he rejected terms on a new deal in the Italian capital and the Premier League side looked set to bring him to Old Trafford for a deal worth £30 million.



Now reports from the Italian press claim that Inter have already negotiated a “verbal agreement” with the player who arrived in Serie A back in 2014. The pink paper also claims that this weekend’s scouting mission is purely academic and that Inter just want to take a closer look at their new acquisition.