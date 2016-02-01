Inter are set to chase two targets if they ditch Ivan Perisic this summer,

The Arsenal, Chelsea and PSG target is set to be sacrificed at the altar of Financial Fair Play, with the Nerazzurri hoping to make the most of that and a couple of other sales to reinvigorate their attacking line.

The Nerazzurri want two other players who have attracted Chelsea Coach Antonio Conte: Federico Bernardeschi and Domenico Berardi.

The latter refused the chance of going to Juventus last summer, citing questions about the playing time he’d get. Going down to an unfortunate injury earlier this season, he’s played well in 2017 for Sassuolo, and has made it clear before that he likes the idea of moving to Milan.

Bernardeschi, for his part, is also being chased by Juventus, and has refused to sign a new deal with Fiorentina.

Inter’s new owners, Suning, want to anchor their future projects on young Italian fans the fanbase can identify with.