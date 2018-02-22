Inter to commemorate Astori’s life against Napoli
08 March at 16:45According to the latest reports from Turin-based newspaper Tuttosport, Inter have abandoned plans to celebrate the club’s 110th anniversary during Sunday night’s match at home to Napoli.
The Nerazzurri were due to wear shirts with a special commemorative logo to mark 110 years since the club was founded in March 1908. However, it seems their shirts will instead be inscribed with the words “Ciao Davide,” in honour of Davide Astori who tragically passed away last weekend.
A simple but effective message to show that Inter’s thoughts and prayers are with the Astori family, his partner Francesca and daughter Vittoria. They will not enter into joyous celebrations over their own history, but stand together with Fiorentina as they mourn the loss of their captain and his esteemed career as a professional footballer.
Indeed, Beneamata duo Borja Valero and Matías Vecino were present at Coverciano yesterday as the wider community was given the opportunity to say goodbye to one of the game’s truly great professionals.
(Tuttosport)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
