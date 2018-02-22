Inter to confirm De Vrij deal
23 March at 13:20Serie A giants Inter Milan are set to announce the signing of Lazio defender Stefan de Vrij, as the Dutchman's deal at the club runs out at the end of the season.
The 26-year-old central defender has impressed for Lazio since he joined from Feyenoord in 2014. While he has been embroiled in a doping case of late, De Vrij has done well for the biancocelesti this season. He has appeared as many as 27 times in the Serie A, scoring four times.
CalcioMercato understand that Inter are set to announce the signing of the defender soon, with De Vrij set to pen a deal which will make him earn 3.5 million euros a season and the deal will last for five years.
De Vrij's agent is likely to receive a big commission for the transfer and while the doping case slowed down negotiations, the official confirmation can arrive in the next few weeks.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments