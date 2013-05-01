Inter are ready to bid €78 million for unsettled PSG midfielder Marco Verratti.

La Repubblica claim that new owners Suning want to break the bank this summer to bring Inter back to the forefront, and that signing a star player like Verratti would be just the ticket.

While Milan are also enthusiastic about the Italian, the Rossoneri’s ambitions are more of a dream, seeing as they haven’t finalized the club’s sale to new investors.

Inter have met with Verratti’s agent, Donato Di Campli, on numerous occasions.

Juventus themselves have been linked with the 24-year-old, too, but consider spending

80 million for someone who only cost

10m five years ago to be too much. Then again, it’s hard to see PSG selling them anyone at the moment after the Coman, Ikone, Matuidi and Cavani situations.

Signing someone like Verratti would carry a risk for Inter: the midfielder has already signed 4 deals with PSG, a record. The current one runs until 2021, and Verratti owns €7.5m a year after tax. Remember how Wanda Icardi reacted to Verratti’s last deal, and the arrival of Suning to Milan? That’s right, she angled for a new contract.

Thing is, her husband earns ‘only’ €4.5m a year. Signing someone like Verratti wouldn’t be ideal, but it would be necessary if Inter want to return to the top.