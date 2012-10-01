Inter to make offer for Chelsea star as Conte set to snub summer move
06 March at 19:00Serie A giants Inter have been heavily linked with a move for Chelsea star Cesc Fabregas. The Spaniard is not a regular starter under Antonio Conte but the Italian tactician thinks extremely high of him, so much so he blocked his exit this past January.
Conte has also been linked with a summer move to Inter but the former Juve boss has recently confirmed that he won’t be leaving Chelsea anytime in the future. Sources have also told calciomercato.com that Roman Abramovich will be offering him a contract extension.
Calciomercato.com has also learned that Inter are planning a summer raid on Chelsea to sign Cesc Fabregas given that Conte is likely to stay at Stamford Bridge in the next campaign.
The Serie A giants are looking to strengthen their midfield and Fabregas would be their second choice should the nerazzurri fail to land the signing of Marco Verratti who tops Inter transfer shortlist.
Go to comments