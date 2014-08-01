Inter Milan are ready to offer German international defender Shkodran Mustafi a way out of Arsenal this summer. Having joined The Gunners last summer for a fee of £35M, the 25-year-old has failed to impress club bosses despite his family reportedly enjoying life in the capital.





Mustafi was in the starting XI last weekend in the defeat at Stoke City but his performances have once again raised concerns with boss Arsene Wenger. According to The Mirror , Inter want to take Mustafi on an initial year-long loan deal before making that move permanent next summer for a fee in the region of £20M.

Despite reports suggesting that it would be unlikely that a deal could be secured, the Italian side continue their pursuit and sporting director Piero Ausilio is convinced he can get an agreement before next week’s deadline.



There has also been more interest from Serie A with champions Juventus monitoring the situation with interest; another reason Inter want to get a positive outcome.