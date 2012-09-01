It looks like Serie A’s best really do like Sampdoria hitman Patrik Schick.

The Juventus, Milan and Inter target is seen by the Nerazzurri as their first choice replacement for Mauro Icardi.

The Nerazzurri have already met with Luis Muriel’s people and Sampdoria, the idea being that they like the Chelsea target, too.

Muriel and Schick were involved as they helped the Genoese side come back from a goal down against Bologna to win 3-1 in the dying minutes. Muriel scored a penalty with ten minutes to go, Shick added a crisp shot across goal to make it 2-1.

One problem, however, is the timing: Inter may only make a move for both Blucerchiati if they earn Champions League qualification, seeing as owner Massimo Ferrero has put some hefty clauses in their deals.

Lorenzo Montaldo, adapted by @EdoDalmonte