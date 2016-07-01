Inter to offer Icardi new deal
09 September at 12:17Inter are intentioned to offer their star Mauro Icardi a new deal, according to today’s edition of Il Corriere dello Sport. The Italian paper claims the nerazzurri are determined to extend the player’s stay at the San Siro after that Ivan Perisic has also signed a new deal.
Icardi has a € 110 million release clause included in his contract but his four goals in the opening two Serie A games suggest his current release clause could be easily triggered by any other top European club and representatives of Inter will be meeting the player’s agent/wife Wanda Nara to discuss Icardi’s contract extension in the coming days.
Icardi’s release clause is only valid for clubs outside Serie A and expires on the 15th of August. Inter will soon offer their top star an improved salary as well as a higher release clause.
The Argentinean joined Inter from Sampdoria in summer 2013 for € 13 million.
