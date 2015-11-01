Inter to offer Miranda new deal

After having extended Ivan Perisic's and Samir Handanovic's contract the Nerazzurri are now focusing on extending Brazilian international central defender Joao Miranda.



Miranda's current deal with the Nerazzurri is set to expire at the end of June 2018 and several clubs are monitoring the negatiations and are ready to pounce on the former Atletico Madrid defender should an agreement not be reached.



However, Miranda wants to stay at Inter who have met with the player's representatives and are currently discussing a two year contract extension with maybe an option for a third year to be included. The new deal would see Miranda earn at the same level he is now, namely €3 million net per season.



No agreement has been reached but given the willingness of both parties a deal should be found soon.

Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood)