Inter to reignite interest in Jiangsu Suning midfielder

Having suffered yet another negative result against Fiorentina last night, which extended their winless streak to 34 days, Inter’s season is now at breaking point. There is a realisation within the club that something has to give, and that bringing in reinforcements this month is no longer optional, but mandatory. The Nerazzurri must use this month to strengthen, both in terms of quality and number.

Technical coordinator Walter Sabatini is in constant dialogue with Suning as he tries to find ways of bolstering Luciano Spalletti’s squad, without spending large sums of money on individual players. The Tuscan coach can no longer hide behind the team’s form earlier in the season, while he has pointed out several times that his squad is far from complete. He has asked for new players, and now it is up to Suning to deliver them.

Given how poorly the likes of João Mário, Marcelo Brozović and Roberto Gagliardini have played in recent weeks, it is clear that the team is missing something in midfield. There is a lack of quality and international experience, which has led Sabatini to explore the possibility of signing Ramires on loan from Jiangsu Suning, once again.



The Brazilian wants to return to Europe and Inter are in desperate need of a midfielder with his characteristics. Thus far, Suning have refused to sanction his departure from China as they do not wish to weaken Fabio Capello’s squad, but Sabatini will continue to push for his arrival.

Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)