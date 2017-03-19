Inter to sacrifice Chelsea and Man City target to sign Manolas and De Vrij
19 March at 11:55Inter will sign at least one new centre-back in the summer as the nerazzurri need to strengthen their defensive department if they are to become credible contenders for the Serie A title. No secret that Kostas Manolas and Stefan de Vrij are on top of the nerazzurri shopping list and according to today’s edition of La Gazzetta dello Sport, Inter have already laid out a plan to sign them both in the summer.
Inter will have a huge transfer budget available in the summer but according to the Italian paper they’d still be open to sacrifice one of their top defenders in order to sign both Manolas and De Vrij. La Gazzetta dello Sport claims that Colombian defender Jaison Murillo could be sacrificed in order to free up cash to sign the highly rated defensive duo.
Chelsea and Manchester City are said to have already sounded out the transfer availability of Murillo but Inter could also decide to offer him to AS Roma to lower the price tag of Manolas who won’t leave the Olimpico for less than € 40 million.
De Vrij, on the other hand, would be a much cheaper option as his contract with Lazio expires in June 2018 and the biancocelesti are struggling to find an economic agreement to extend the stay of the Holland International who is also on Manchester United’s sights.
