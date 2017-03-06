

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport , Inter Milan are planning a double swoop on the Italian capital this summer and at the same time, trying to upset Manchester United’s plans to land one of their potential summer targets.

The pink journal claims that the Nerazzurri are lining up an audacious attempt to bring Roma midfielder Kevin Strootman and Lazio defender Stefan de Vrij to the San Siro ahead of next season. The 27-year-old Strootman is back to somewhere near his best after a wretched couple of seasons due to a knee injury. Latest reports suggest that Inter will table a €40 million bid to try to lure him away from Roma at the end of the season.



Their pursuit of de Vrij however, may not be so straightforward with Premier League giants Manchester United also rumoured to be interested in the 25-year-old Dutchman. The player has stalled on contract talks with Lazio president Claudio Lotito who is not reported to be ready to off-load the player for €30 million in the summer.