Inter's head coach, Luciano Spalletti, has clear ideas on how he wants his team to play next season, and what players should be included.

The constant improvement Rafinha Alcantara, as well as Cancelo, will force Inter to make important decisions before June 30th. The Nerazzurri have to close the balance sheet at zero, which will not be easy, even in the event of Champions League qualification.

Therefore, it won't be easy for the San Siro side to pay out the 35 and 38 million euros in the buy-out clauses of the players. For this reason, Inter are ready to sit down with Barcelona to try and lower Rafinha's price.