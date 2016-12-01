Inter transfer news: Liverpool miss out on Chelsea, Spurs target as nerazzuri sign new defender
31 January at 19:55This has not been a quiet transfer deadline day at all for Inter as the nerazzurri have completed a deal to send Andrea Ranocchia on loan at Hull City until the end of the season. The Serie A giants have also signed Australian defender Trent Lucas Sainsbury from Jiangsu Suning. The 25-year-old centre-back has joined the nerazzurri on loan until the end of the season, the club have confirmed through their official website.
Ufficiale: @Tsainsbury92 è un nuovo giocatore dell'Inter
Share on