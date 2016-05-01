Inter transfer news: Mkhitaryan bid, forgotten Barcelona star offered

Inter are keen to complete a few January signings to remain among the top four Serie A clubs this season and seal a Champions League qualification. Today’s edition of La Gazzetta dello Sport confirms the nerazzurri have shortlisted Henrikh Mkhitaryan as their priority January signing. The Armenia International is not happy at the Old Trafford and Inter want to sign him before the end of the month.



The Italian paper claim Inter can only afford to sign the player on loan with option to buy and that’s exactly what they’ve told Manchester United. The Red Devils, however, seem reluctant to sell their right winger on a temporary deal.



Inter are also following other footballers. Still according to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Rafinha have offered the nerazzurri to sign their versatile midfielder Rafinha who is no more wanted at the Camp Nou.



The Brazilian, however, has been struggling with injuries and Inter are not very much convinced about his possible signing. The nerazzurri, however, are much more interested in another Barcelona winger: Gerard Deulofeu who is also wanted by AC Milan and Napoli.

