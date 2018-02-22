Inter tried to hijack Juventus’ bid for Emre Can
02 May at 12:30Inter tried to steal Emre Can from under Juventus’ noses, La Gazzetta dello Sport reports. The nerazzurri need some midfield reinforcement and according to the Milan-based paper, Luciano Spalletti’s side tried to sign the Germany International who has been in talks with Juventus for over six months.
The player, however, had given his word to Juventus and wanted to keep it. Can has agreed to move to the Allianz Stadium as a free agent at the end of the season and despite Inter’s last-gasp attempt, Can did not change his mind and decided to move to Juventus. The German star had reportedly received an offer of Bayern Munich as well.
Juventus tried to sign Emre Can also during the last summer transfer campaign. Liverpool, however, refused to sell the talented midfielder for € 30 million and are now going to see him leave as a free agent.
Can has reportedly already visited Juventus’ training facilities and will soon sign a five-year, € 6 million-a-year deal with the Old Lady.
