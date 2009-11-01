Inter turn to Goldman Sachs once again

Inter’s financial situation is constantly evolving. The Nerazzurri have looked to Goldman Sachs again for help, having previously undertook a similar arrangement under the leadership of Erick Thohir. The latest financing package will cover debt and add liquid funds to the club’s balance.



As announced today by Inter Media & Communications – a satellite company set up to manage Inter’s media, broadcast and sponsorship sectors – a €300 million bond which expires in 2022 has been issued.



The money will be used to settle broadcast-related debts incurred by the club, as well as repay the already existing credit line with Goldman Sachs and enter liquidity into the company’s funds. Some of it is also earmarked to help with the day-to-day running costs of Inter.



The bond has been issued by Goldman Sachs and Ubi Banca, which is the co-manager of the operation. Latham & Watkins LLP serves as the legal counsel, while Rothschild assists Inter as a financial advisor.

Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)