Inter under no obligation to sign Lisandro Lopez on permanent deal
15 January at 12:00According to Corriere dello Sport, there is no obligation to buy included in the agreement between Inter and Benfica for the transfer of Lisandro López to the Milanese giants.
The Nerazzurri have agreed to sign the Argentine centre-back on loan until the end of the season, with an option to buy him for €9 million already agreed. The 28-year-old has said yes to the offer of a three-year deal worth €1.2 million per season, should Inter decide to buy him outright.
Meanwhile, club directors Walter Sabatini and Piero Ausilio are also said to be closing in on the signing of midfield duo Rafinha and Ramires from Barcelona and Jiangsu Suning, respectively.
Luciano Spalletti has made no secret of the fact his squad is in need of reinforcements, while the club hierarchy is also working hard on the departure of Portuguese midfielder João Mário. Indeed, he apparently rejected a move to Watford this month.
(Corriere dello Sport)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
