Inter unsure of Icardi and Perisic fitness
15 February at 22:40Inter head of medical staff Piero Volpi released a medical update about Mauro Icardi and Ivan Perisic who are in doubt for the upcoming Serie A clash against Genoa.
“Icardi and Perisic trained apart from the rest of the team today”, Volpi told Premium Sport.
“It’s hard to say whether they will recover or not. For now I am happy because they are improving and feel a bit better right now. They have different problems but both players are determined to overcome them and play against Genoa.”
“Next week they will be available to play, that’s for sure. Miranda has had a similar injury to Icardi and we hope to recover him for Benevento.”
“We can be in no rush, because we have to avoid risks for our players. They are not thinking of the world cup. Everybody is such an important professional who is only thinking of Inter at the moment. Spalletti will have the last word on Icardi and Perisic.”
Go to comments