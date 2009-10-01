Inter, Vecchi: 'I will only field who deserves to play, Suning have given me the full control'

Stefano Vecchi is now Inter's head coach a he replaces Stefano Pioli. Here is what he had to say to the press ahead of their game against Sassuolo:



" I was surprised by Suning's call especially since everything looked quiet after Sunday's loss. Inter are coming off a difficult period in time. The players have to be better but we also need a bit more luck like for example in the Milan derby".



" Objective? My goal is to give the players more confidence. We can still reach the Europa league and we have to do our best. We need a win to lift up our spirit".



" The fans aren't happy? It's normal since Inter is an important club who has to do well. We have a lot of quality within the roster so we have to give it our all. The management asked us to finish off this season on the right foot. Suning have given me the full control, I can choose whoever I want and play whatever formation I want. Only the players that deserve to play will get starting minutes".



" Conte? He has been incredible. He is one of the best coaches out there and an example for many younger coaches. Gabigol? He is training well but I also think that some of our more experience players deserve to play upfront since they will have a chance to bounce back. Icardi? I told him play in the same way since he has been great this season".