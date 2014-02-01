Inter have an alternative to Ricardo Rodriguez, according

Inter, for their part, don’t seem interested in paying the

22 million release clause on the 24-year-old’s current deal.

Having played 140 Bundesliga games and scored 15 goals for the Wolves, it emerges that the VW Arena side won’t let him go for anything less, but that Inter aren’t interested in paying the clause.

Beyond him, then, the Nerazzurri are interested in signing Napoli’s Faouzi Ghoulam, who is also wanted by PSG and Bayern, as well as Samir of Udinese.

The 22-year-old full-back was acquired for only

4 million by the Zebras, who now want four times as much for him. Inter, for their part, hope to lower his price-tag by throwing in the likes of Federico Dimarco into the deal.

“He’s a player who’s doing very well, which will put him in the shop window,” Udinese’s sporting director, Nereo Bonato, recently told

“Right now though we won’t talk about the transfer market, because the season is ongoing and we’re not making these evaluations.

“Inter? All the big clubs are following him with interest.”