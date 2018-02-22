Inter are unbeaten in their last 15 league games against Verona (W12 D3), with the last success for the Venetians coming in February 1992.



In these 15 meetings, the Nerazzurri have always scored, scoring on average 2.3 goals per game.



Furthermore, Inter Milan are unbeaten in their last 27 Serie A home matches against Verona, thanks to 16 wins and 11 draws,



Inter have kept a clean sheet in each of their last three league games – the last time they didn’t concede goals in four consecutive Serie A fixtures was in November 2015.



Inter are unbeaten in their last six home league games, but they have drawn four times in the process.



Verona’s last draw in Serie A came last December against SPAL: since then, they have won four and lost eight.