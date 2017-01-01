Inter are very close to securing the services of one of Calcio’s hottest young prospects.

The Gazzetta dello Sport claim that Juventus target Roberto Gagliardini is itching closer to Inter Milan, who have made Atalanta a loan-to-buy offer worth a total of €25-27 million.

This deal would include a few primavera talents owned by the Nerazzurri.

The Eco di Bergamo confirm the story, claiming that the sums are higher (€30m), corroborating it with news that Alberto Grassi’s departure to Empoli has now been blocked. Grassi and Remo Freuler had both been relegated to a reserve role since Gagliardini’s emergence.

The 22-year-old has taken Serie A by storm, helping Atalanta roll to eight straight league wins and providing two assists in the process.