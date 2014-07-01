CM.com’s Pasquale Guarro reports on Inter’s interest in Mustafi and Sissoko, who remain two concrete ideas for the Nerazzurri. Time, in fact, is the first enemy of the black and blue club, who are embalmed by the Chinese bureaucracy and the ongoing meetings in Asia for any idea conceived in Italy. In short, before only one euro can be spent, Sabatini and Ausilio are obliged to wait for the result of a meeting held on the other side of the world.

In the afternoon, Inter investigated both tracks with Paolo Busardò, Sabatini's friend, who could be the enzyme for these two complex negotiations. The Nerazzurri consider Mustafi their first choice for the defensive department, but Arsenal, just twelve months ago, splurged over forty million EUR to secure him. It is difficult to see the operation undergoing any decisive acceleration without the inclusion of Marcelo Brozovic in the negotiation. Sissoko, on the other hand, attracts Spalletti’s interest for his versatility. Last year he played wide right with Tottenham, but who knows how well he might be (or even better) as a pure midfielder.