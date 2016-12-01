Inter wait for Klopp to give midfielder green light for January transfer
26 December at 15:00Inter are desperate to sign some midfield reinforcement in January and, as we’ve previously reported, the nerazzurri have made Liverpool midfielder Lucas Leiva their top transfer target for the winter transfer window.
The Brazilian midfielder has reportedly agreed to move to Inter. His contract at Anfield Road expires at the end of the season and his agent Kia Joorabchian is one of Inter’s most trusted advisors.
According to various reports from Italy, Joorabchain has persuaded his client to move to Inter in January but the Serie A giants are now waiting for Jurgen Klopp to give Lucas green light to complete his move to Inter in January.
Inter can only sign player on loan in the incoming transfer window as they have to stick to FFP rules which do not allow the Meazza hieradhy to spend money to sign players on a permanent deal. Lucas could move to Inter either on loan or on a free transfer, but Klopp could veto the player’s sale.
Share on