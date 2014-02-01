Inter are hoping to snag Mesut Ozil

​According to the latest reports from England, the Gunners are not likely to extend the German international, and the latest comments from Arsene Wenger aren’t encouraging, either.

The North London side believes, in fact, that Ozil is set to leave.

The German scored eight Premier League goals and provided nine assists last season as the Gunners failed to qualify for Champions League football for the first time in 20 years. He has looked to be on the decline in the last year or so, however.

Speaking before Arsenal’s game against West Brom, Arsene Wenger has pretty much admitted that he’s ok with letting some key players leave once their contracts are up.

“With the amount of transfer levels and the expected amount of contracts the players want, you will have more and more players going into the final year of their contract.

“You will be in a position where you either extend for money you cannot afford or you will go into the final year.

Inter are reportedly unhappy with incumbent Joao Mario, and would be very happy to nab former Schalke star Ozil in the January window.