Inter are set to rival Arsenal for Monaco Coach Leonardo Jardim.

Things have stalled a bit at the San Siro, the Nerazzurri losing five of their last ten games in all competitions and going down at home to Sampdoria on Monday evening.

The home loss has relegated the Nerazzurri to sixth place in the table, with Milan sniffing at them in seventh, just one point short.

Inter were reported to have reassured Pioli of his future last week, with targets Antonio Conte and Diego Simeone committed to their respective clubs, Chelsea and Atletico.

Things seem to have changed now, with Jardim being targeted by the Nerazzurri.

The savvy Portuguese Coach has led this team to respectable Ligue 1 finishes on a limited budget, and has helped launch a number of talents this season, including Kylian M’Bappe, Thomas Lemar, Benjamin Mendy and Gabriel Boschilia.

He has also taken the Principality side to two Champions League quarter-finals in three years, knocking out Premier League teams on both occasions.

claims that Inter are after the Portuguese magician, who has led Monaco past Manchester City in the Champions League and is flying high in Ligue 1.