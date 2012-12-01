Inter Milan want to sign Andrea Petagna, the Gazzetta dello Sport can reveal

While they’re very happy with centre-forward Mauro Icardi, the Nerazzurri have nobody to replace him with when he is tired. Neither Eder or Rodrigo Palacio play as out-and-out centre forwards.

Petagna would be ready to return to Milan, where he failed to impress when he was with the Rossoneri’s youth academy, never making it with the first team.

The 21-year-old failed to earn a place with the Rossoneri, having played only several games for the first team.

He is reborn this season, however, netting four goals in seventeen Serie A appearances.

Petagna’s renaissance began last season, when he scored seven Serie B goals with Ascoli.