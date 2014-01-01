Inter are actually hoping that former midfielder

And it’s not because they have a clause entitling them to part of the transfer fee.

The Nerazzurri have a different plan: they want former Milan player Gerard Deulofeu.

The winger has been recently linked to Napoli, having struggled to break into Ernesto Valverde’s side. He was brought back to the Nou Camp on a cheap €12 million recompra from Everton, but had impressed at Milan last season on loan.

This one could be a game-changer for Inter, who need more experience and alternatives in their midfield. If Coutinho joins Barcelona, Deulofeu will see whatever was left of his chances disappear.

Joao Cancelo ha struggled for the Nerazzurri, too, so he is set to be sent back to Valencia, though Spalletti will keep him if no-one arrives.

The Nerazzurri currently lead Serie A, but need bodies in midfield in order to keep up their title challenge.