Inter are set to enter the race for Thomas Lemar,

The Manchester City and Barcelona target has had an excellent season with Monaco,

City’s Pep Guardiola went to watch Monaco earlier this year, partly to scout a number of players, including Lemar.

Inter are thinking of selling £47 million man Ivan Perisic, seeing as they have to respect Financial Fair Play and a number of sides, including Chelsea and Manchester United, are interested in him.





Inter's sporting director, Piero Ausilio, has already met with Monaco when they faced Juventus in the UCL semi-finals, and had already asked the Ligue 1 side for the winger, who can play all over the midfielder.

the winger scoring 14 goals and making 14 assists in all competitions for the Principality side . Having already earned caps with France, the 21-year-old was also instrumental in Monaco’s foray into the Champions League knockout stages.