Inter Milan are eyeing a way to block competition from other clubs in January to sign Cagliari’s Nicolo Barella next summer, reports say.

Barella has impressed at Cagliari in the last two seasons and his rise to prominence has been impressive. While he did pen a new deal recently; a one that will keep him at the club till 2022 rather than 2021, he has already attracted the attention of multiple clubs including AC Milan and Inter.

Piero Ausilio- the Inter Sporting director is looking to block other club’s moves for the Italian as he wants to lay his hands on the talented midfielder. While Inter will not be able to sign Barella this month, Ausilio wants to make sure that his club signs Barella next summer when the FFP restrictions are lifted after the 30th of June.

Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)