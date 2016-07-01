Inter want to find a vice-Icardi: Martinez is the favorite, the latest

Suning are planning to sign many new players come summer time as they will look to add a defender, two wing-backs, an offensive winger and maybe even another midfielder. Players such as Berardi, Manolas and Ricardo Rodriguez are high on Inter's wish-list but does it end there? Not likely as Suning would also like to find a real vice-Icardi. A player who can come in from the bench and change a game. Icardi will need rest and Palacio is on his way out (Jovetic also left), so Inter will have to find someone else.



MARTINEZ IS IN POLE POSITION - Roger Martinez, who Suning acquired for Jiangsu (their other club), is the favorite. Suning are looking at him closely as they want to know if he is ready to make the big jump. This is the type of player that Inter are looking for to be Icardi's alternative: someone who is young, cheap and that will be hungry. They don't want to invest too much on this position since they know that Icardi will start most of the games in the season. Petagna is another name that has been mentioned too but Martinez is the favorite at this point. Inter would have to use one of their non-European players spot to get him and so they might first want to see if they will need this spot or not. If they do want to sign another non-European player (who doesn't have his European passport) then Inter might let another club get him (like Chievo or Atalanta) before signing him in 2018 ...



By Fabrizio Romano, adapted and translated by Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)