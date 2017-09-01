Inter want to increase Icardi release clause
03 September at 11:45Inter are working to increase the release clause included in Mauro Icardi’s contract. The Argentinean scored four goals in the opening two Serie A games of the season and according to our sources the nerazzurri are now working to offer Icardi a new deal.
The Argentinean signed his latest contract extension less than a year ago but Inter executives are now determined to offer him another contract extension in order to increase his release clause as well.
Icardi is on a € 4.5 million-a-year deal (plus add-ons) until 2021 and his release clause is set to € 110 million. The release clause is only valid for clubs outside Serie A and can only be activated before the 20th of July.
Icardi seems to be as happy as ever at Inter right now. The Argentinean posted a picture in his official Instagram account stating: “A jersey, a second skin, a unique style. Inter’s jersey has always been something special for me and for whom have worn it.” Time for a new contract has come already.
