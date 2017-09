Inter are working to increase the release clause included in Mauro Icardi’s contract. The Argentinean scoredand according to our sources the nerazzurri are now working to offer Icardi a new deal.The Argentinean signed his latest contract extension less than a year ago but Inter executives are now determined to offer him another contract extension in order to increase his release clause as well. ​Icardi is on aand his release clause is set to € 110 million. The release clause is only valid for clubs outside Serie A and can only be activated before the 20of July.​Icardi seems to be as happy as ever at Inter right now.Instagram account stating: “A jersey, a second skin, a unique style. Inter’s jersey has always been something special for me and for whom have worn it.” Time for a new contract has come already.