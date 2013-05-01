Inter are being linked to Mauricio Pochettino to take over as their Coach, according to the latest reports from Italy.

The Nerazzurri want the Tottenham manager to take over if they are unable to nab Antonio Conte or Diego Simeone,

Inter sacked Stefano Pioli late on Tuesday evening, and appear to be undergoing a club-wide revolution, with Walter Sabatini being hired as Suning’s technical co-ordinator by owner Jindong Zhang.

The Chelsea Coach has, in fact, confirmed today that he doesn’t want to leave Chelsea.

“I have a contract with Chelsea and of course I want to work with this club for very long time,” he said ahead of Chelsea’s upcoming game against West Brom.

“I have started a job here and I want to continue it.”

Diego Simeone is in a similar position, having confirmed on numerous occasions that he wants to at least see out his deal with the Colchoneros.